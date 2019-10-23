Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.6% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,476,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $3,925,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.