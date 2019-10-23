Aegion (AEGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Aegion to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $318.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aegion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Aegion has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $681.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aegion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

