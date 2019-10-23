Advisor Partners LLC Invests $230,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.