Advisor Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $1,629,600.00. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $239,503.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,207,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,659 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,319 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

