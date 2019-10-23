Advisor Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,034 ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 116.1% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,729,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after buying an additional 2,003,515 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth about $56,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 192.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,358,000 after buying an additional 1,545,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 80,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 395,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 71,471 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. ArcelorMittal SA has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.41.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $19.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.