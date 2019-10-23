Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,706,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,608,914.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717,405 shares of company stock worth $55,408,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

