Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,706,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,608,914.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717,405 shares of company stock worth $55,408,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
