Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Given a $42.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $58.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.
Shares of ATGE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 555,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,673. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.
