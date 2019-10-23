Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Given a $42.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $58.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of ATGE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 555,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,673. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

