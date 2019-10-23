ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Trading 0.1% Higher

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29, 313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94.

About ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

