ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given a $12.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADMA. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.20.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.71. 526,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.71. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 323.54% and a negative return on equity of 214.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

