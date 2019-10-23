adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €269.62 ($313.51).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €280.15 ($325.76) on Monday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €276.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €263.55.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

