Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.97

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 3017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Acushnet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 790.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

