ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Up 8.2%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) rose 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.45 and last traded at $43.22, approximately 2,801,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,606,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Svb Leerink upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The business had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $40,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,942 shares of company stock worth $3,840,880. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,475,000 after acquiring an additional 179,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,171 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,901,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,836,000 after acquiring an additional 461,869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,444,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

