ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Shares of ACAD opened at $42.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 28,467 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $1,124,161.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,880 in the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,444,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,122,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,901,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,836,000 after purchasing an additional 461,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

