ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stake Boosted by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up 0.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 393,695 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ABB by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,076,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,723,000 after buying an additional 31,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ABB by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,332,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,781,000 after buying an additional 816,202 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ABB by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after buying an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,088,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after buying an additional 744,147 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Societe Generale lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

Shares of ABB traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.