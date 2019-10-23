A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of AOS opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In related news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,956,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 60,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,280 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in A. O. Smith by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 313,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

