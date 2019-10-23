8X8 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,098 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,148% compared to the typical volume of 120 call options.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $73,409.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $171,601.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on 8X8 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

NYSE EGHT opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 0.71. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.