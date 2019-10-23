$8.41 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will report $8.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.38 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $33.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.66 billion to $33.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.48 billion to $35.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,195,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,895. The stock has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

