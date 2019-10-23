$698.87 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will announce $698.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $731.48 million. Visteon reported sales of $681.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Saturday. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Visteon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth $138,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Visteon by 21.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Visteon by 273.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.