$663.92 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to post $663.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $673.40 million and the lowest is $657.90 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $692.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 786,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $52.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

