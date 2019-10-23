6,564 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Walt Disney makes up about 0.5% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.29. The company had a trading volume of 267,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $236.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $135.47.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

