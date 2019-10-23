6 Meridian Sells 6,452 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total value of $6,665,359.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,102,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,329,219,161.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,969 shares of company stock worth $35,963,564. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

NYSE MA opened at $261.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $278.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

