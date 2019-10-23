6 Meridian Has $5.62 Million Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 777,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 139,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 209,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 399,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.