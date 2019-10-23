$401.72 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post $401.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.00 million and the highest is $434.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $459.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $407.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.53 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SM. Seaport Global Securities lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $795.65 million, a P/E ratio of 250.33 and a beta of 2.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

