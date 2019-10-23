$4.74 EPS Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post $4.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.85. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $6.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $19.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.40 to $19.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $23.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.20. 1,123,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,071. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $383.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

