$4.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to post $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.63. W W Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $17.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.22 to $18.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $19.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.31 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W W Grainger.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.78.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $3,581,346.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,699,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded down $6.74 on Friday, hitting $312.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,061. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. W W Grainger has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $321.07.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W W Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.