$381.87 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report $381.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.90 million and the highest is $382.84 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $332.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.95 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

CACC traded down $8.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.70. 100,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,934. The company has a current ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $356.12 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

