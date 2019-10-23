$333.99 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to post $333.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.02 million and the lowest is $312.96 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $187.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.98 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 9.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 764,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 1,486,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,561. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

