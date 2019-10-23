3,075 Shares in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRTN. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triton International by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of TRTN opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.29. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.61 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 46.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRTN. CJS Securities began coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $38.00 target price on Triton International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 6,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $221,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.