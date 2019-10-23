$3.62 Million in Sales Expected for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) will announce sales of $3.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $16.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 million to $22.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.72 million, with estimates ranging from $18.22 million to $85.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 544.09% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $66,836.00. Also, VP Kevin Laliberte sold 3,100 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $401,679. Corporate insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,553,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 427,209 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 175,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 164,761 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

DOVA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 101,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.64. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $815.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.75.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.