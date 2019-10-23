$3.41 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $3.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $12.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.08 to $12.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.39 to $14.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

A number of analysts have commented on CP shares. National Bank Financial set a $328.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,776,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,820,000 after purchasing an additional 480,354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 310,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,478,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.49. The stock had a trading volume of 386,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $167.48 and a fifty-two week high of $247.52.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

