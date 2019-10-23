236,103 Shares in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 236,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of FTS International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in FTS International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FTS International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTSI opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. FTS International Inc has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. FTS International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

