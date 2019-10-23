$231.35 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will post sales of $231.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $232.70 million. SP Plus posted sales of $362.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $926.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.00 million to $930.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $953.85 million, with estimates ranging from $952.00 million to $955.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.15 million.

SP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $46,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SP Plus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in SP Plus by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

