$21.82 Billion in Sales Expected for IBM (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will announce sales of $21.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.07 billion. IBM reported sales of $21.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full year sales of $77.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.94 billion to $77.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.20 billion to $80.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura decreased their price target on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 target price on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

IBM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.38. 3,610,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,705. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 50.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in IBM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in IBM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in IBM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IBM by 0.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

