$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report earnings per share of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $17.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALGT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.71. 74,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $98.18 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.20.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $6,288,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,889,421 shares in the company, valued at $446,126,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,731 shares of company stock valued at $6,578,796. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 68.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 55.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

