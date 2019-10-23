$2.16 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $11.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.86 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.87. 956,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.39 and a 200 day moving average of $316.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.17 per share, with a total value of $308,321.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,145.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn acquired 70,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $248.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,408,437.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,106.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

