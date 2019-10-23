$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,418 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $76,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries acquired 30,703 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $650,289.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.56. 1,972,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,252. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

