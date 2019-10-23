1World Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,104.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $732,399.00 and approximately $1,104.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00223103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.01277545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00092134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,981,351 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.