$19.15 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to announce sales of $19.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the lowest is $18.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $13.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $74.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $75.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $101.53 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $105.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

NYSE INSP traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.05 and a current ratio of 20.46. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $989,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,490 shares of company stock worth $10,506,974. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 279.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,570,000 after purchasing an additional 711,435 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 217.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 680,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 466,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,293,000 after purchasing an additional 426,425 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 171.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 635,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after purchasing an additional 401,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 236,372 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

