$183.51 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post sales of $183.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $187.04 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $159.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $728.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $721.50 million to $735.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $854.65 million, with estimates ranging from $790.20 million to $961.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $123,584.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marie Mendoza sold 13,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $279,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 799,735 shares of company stock worth $15,456,048. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,858,000 after buying an additional 2,023,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 155.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after buying an additional 784,721 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,714,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 679,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 487,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,771. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

