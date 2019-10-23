180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,231.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 6,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $257,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,860 shares in the company, valued at $532,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 52,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $2,259,426.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,252.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,329,657. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.