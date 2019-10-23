180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $787,540.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,315.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

NYSE ZTS opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

