180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $55.61 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.