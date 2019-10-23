180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,079 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 142.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $145,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

