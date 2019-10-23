17,321 Shares in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,908,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,460,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, insider Erin Powers Brennan bought 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $25,091.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CVET traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 56,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,838. Covetrus Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.