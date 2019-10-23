15,131 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. 2,293,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,111. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. Compass Point downgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.