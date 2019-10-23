$15.28 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce $15.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.19 million and the highest is $15.34 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $12.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $63.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.08 million to $64.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.97 million, with estimates ranging from $66.09 million to $75.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 53.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Capital Southwest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $53,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. The company has a market cap of $396.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.68%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.