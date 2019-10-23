10,832 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $225,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 41.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43 and a beta of -1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

