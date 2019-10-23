$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.88.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.03. 25,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,266. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $115.09 and a fifty-two week high of $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,921,000 after buying an additional 113,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,401,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,907,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,592,000 after buying an additional 617,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after buying an additional 638,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,292,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,484,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

