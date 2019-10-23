$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.80.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.92. The stock had a trading volume of 735,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $385.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 83.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

