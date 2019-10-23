-$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to report earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.17). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.31) to ($4.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.67) to ($4.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.97. 368,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,226. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $189.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44.

In related news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $290,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $9,772,150. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 231,369 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,150 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $11,462,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 130,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $6,896,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

